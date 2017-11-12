Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 1:39 pm

Demi Lovato & Liam Payne Take The Stage at Free Radio Live

Demi Lovato commands the stage while performing at the Free Radio Live concert on Saturday night (November 11) in Birmingham, England.

The 25-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Liam Payne.

Both of the singers performed at the concert ahead of the 2017 MTV EMAs tonight, where they will also both be performing. Stay glued to JJ for pics and videos!

“I 💜 Birmingham,” Demi tweeted out her love post show.

“Yessss Birmingham #freeradiolive thank you so much thanks for letting me close your awesome show goodnight god bless,” Liam tweeted after his performance.

Liam recently appeared on Sounds Like Friday Night and performed an acoustic cover of Pink‘s “What About Us.” Check it out below!


Photos: Getty
Demi Lovato, Liam Payne

