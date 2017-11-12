Donald Sutherland Accepts Lifetime Achievement Oscar at Governors Awards 2017

Donald Sutherland makes a speech on stage at the 2017 Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

The 82-year-old actor was awarded a lifetime achievement Oscar at the academy’s annual award show. Congrats to the actor on the amazing honor!

Also in attendance at the event were Gary Oldman, Michael Shannon, Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, Richard Gere, Bob Odenkirk, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Steven Spielberg, Ben Mendelsohn, Richard Jenkins, and Sam Elliott.

