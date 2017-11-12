Sun, 12 November 2017 at 3:40 pm
Elton John Stopped His Concert in the Middle for This Reason
- Find out why Elton John stopped his show – TMZ
- Dove Cameron debuted her short new hair – Just Jared Jr
- You gotta watch the trailer for The Post – Lainey Gossip
- Here’s how Taylor Swift claps back at Kanye West on reputation – TooFab
- Rebel Wilson came forward with a brave reveal – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Elton John, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet