Eminem Performs 'Walk on Water' Live at MTV EMAs 2017, Skylar Grey Fills in For Beyonce (Video)

Eminem hits the stage for his first live performance of “Walk on Water” at the 2017 MTV EMAs!

The 45-year-old rapper was joined for the performance by Skylar Grey, who filled in for Beyonce, at the show held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

Eminem was presented with the Best Hip Hop award and he teased the release of his upcoming album during his acceptance speech.

FYI: Skylar is wearing a vintage Armani jumpsuit, Nicholas Kirkwood heels, and John Hardy jewelry on the carpet. She is performing in a Jean Paul Ataker dress and Stuart Weitzman heels.