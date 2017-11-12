Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 6:30 am

Emma Roberts Shows Off Longer Hairdo During Solo Lunch Trip

Emma Roberts Shows Off Longer Hairdo During Solo Lunch Trip

Emma Roberts kept it cute and casual while stepping out for lunch this week!

The 26-year-old American Horror Story actress was also spotted doing some shopping that same day in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

She wore a black t-shirt partly tucked in to her cuffed blue jeans, colorful striped socks, black slip-ons, and a Prada buckle purse.

Emma rocked a much shorter hairdo last month when we spotted her going for a coffee run in Hollywood.

ICYMI, Emma recently revealed why she likes to leave her phone at home when she goes out.
