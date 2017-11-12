Fifth Harmony Get Festive on the Red Carpet at 'The Star' Premiere!

The girls of Fifth Harmony are looking fabulous and festive in red!

Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane all turned up to celebrate The Star at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Sunday (November 12) in Los Angeles.

The girls have a song featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Christmas movie called “Can You See,” which you can listen to right now.

The Star is about a Donkey and his friends who become heroes during the first Christmas.