MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 9:53 pm

Fifth Harmony Get Festive on the Red Carpet at 'The Star' Premiere!

Fifth Harmony Get Festive on the Red Carpet at 'The Star' Premiere!

The girls of Fifth Harmony are looking fabulous and festive in red!

Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane all turned up to celebrate The Star at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Sunday (November 12) in Los Angeles.

The girls have a song featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Christmas movie called “Can You See,” which you can listen to right now.

The Star is about a Donkey and his friends who become heroes during the first Christmas.
