Sun, 12 November 2017 at 8:04 pm

Gregg Sulkin & Odeya Rush Are Rising Stars at Napa Valley Film Festival

Gregg Sulkin & Odeya Rush Are Rising Stars at Napa Valley Film Festival

Gregg Sulkin suits up sharp while attending the festival gala at the Napa Valley Film Festival on Sunday (November 12) in Napa Valley, Calif.

The 25-year-old actor was joined by Pierce Brosnan, Judy Greer, Austin Stowell, Haley Joel Osment, and Mackenzie Davis.

The day before, Gregg and Austin were joined by Odeya Rush, Ana de Armas, and Alex Wolff for a Q&A as they were all honored as part of the first ever Rising Star Showcase at the film fest.

“Not a bad setting to have a Film Festival at. @NapaFilmFest,” Gregg tweeted from the fest with a photo.

Also in attendance at the festival that day were Lea Thompson and daughter Madelyn Deutch, and Thomas Middleditch.
Photos: Courtesy of the Napa Valley Film Festival
