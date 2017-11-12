Hailey Baldwin Sparkles on the MTV EMAs Red Carpet!

Hailey Baldwin was all about sequins at the 2017 MTV EMAs!

The 20-year-old model hit the red carpet at the annual award show on Sunday afternoon (November 12) held at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

Hailey looked glam in a super short, black sequined dress paired with some cute strappy heels.

The EMAs will be airing live on MTV in the U.S. in addition to Europe.

The EMAs will be airing live on MTV in the U.S. in addition to Europe at 3pm EST/12pm PST.