Heidi Klum Presents Esmara By Heidi Klum Collection in Germany

Heidi Klum poses for photos at the Esmara by Heidi Klum collection presentation on Friday (November 10) in Rietz-Neuendorf, Germany.

The 44-year-old supermodel posed with fellow models and attendees as she presented the brand new collection. Heidi‘s collection also debuted during New York Fashion Week back in September and his stores later that month.

The next day, Heidi was seen arriving back in Los Angeles while photographed at LAX Airport. See all the photos in the gallery!