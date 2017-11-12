Helen Mirren Looks Chic at 'The Leisure Seeker' Screening at AFI Fest 2017!

Helen Mirren always knows how to steal the show – on the screen, the stage or the red carpet!

The Academy Award-winning actress hit the red carpet for a screening of her movie The Leisure Seeker at AFI Fest 2017 on Sunday (November 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helen Mirren

Helen was also joined the red carpet by Taylor Hackford, her husband of twenty years.

The Leisure Seeker is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Michael Zadoorian, and also co-stars Donald Sutherland – their first film together since 1990′s Bethune: The Making of a Hero.