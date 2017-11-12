Is Blake Shelton People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017?

People‘s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue is set to be revealed this coming Tuesday (November 14), and a new report has emerged that suggests Blake Shelton is this year’s choice!

Gossip Cop has apparently learned that Blake will take the honor this year, and the cover will be revealed on Wednesday (November 15).

Gwen Stefani‘s beau had a big year, which culminated in his latest album Texoma Shore, which was released earlier this month. In addition, he has been appearing as The Voice coach and remains the coach with the most winners.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Blake Shelton as the choice?? Stick with Just Jared for the official reveal on Tuesday…

