James Bay Debuts New Short Haircut at MTV EMAs 2017!

James Bay has chopped off his signature long locks!

The 27-year-old “Let It Go” showed off his new short haircut while arriving on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

James is set to present during the show this evening.

James has been sharing photos of himself in the studio lately on his social media pages, so we hope that he’ll be releasing new music soon!