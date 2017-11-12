James & Dave Franco Are Far from 'Disasters' at Governors Awards 2017

Hot brother James Franco and Dave Franco clean up nicely at the 2017 Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

The guys star in the upcoming movie The Disaster Artist, which is getting Oscar buzz!

Some of the other guys at the event included Thank You for Your Service‘s Miles Teller, The Killing of a Sacred Deer‘s Colin Farrell, and Coco‘s Gael Garcia Bernal.

The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani (with wife and co-writer Emily V. Gordon), Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, and Ray Romano were all in attendance as well.

FYI: James is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo tuxedo shoes. Miles is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tuxedo, shirt, and bowtie with Salvatore Ferragamo tuxedo shoes. Zoe is wearing a Prada dress.