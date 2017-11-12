Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 11:49 pm

James & Dave Franco Look Handsome at 'The Disaster Artist' Screening at AFI Fest 2017!

James & Dave Franco Look Handsome at 'The Disaster Artist' Screening at AFI Fest 2017!

James Franco and Dave Franco are keeping the Disaster Artist promo coming!

The brothers and co-stars were spotted on the red carpet at the 2017 AFI Fest on Sunday (November 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

Dave was joined by his new wife Alison Brie on the red carpet.

The guys were spotted one day prior looking handsome at the 2017 Governors Awards in Hollywood. They also buddied up for photos at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards last week.

The Disaster Artist hits theaters on December 8.

FYI: James is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo shoes. Alison is wearing Casadei shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
james franco dave franco afi fest 01
james franco dave franco afi fest 02
james franco dave franco afi fest 03
james franco dave franco afi fest 04
james franco dave franco afi fest 05
james franco dave franco afi fest 06
james franco dave franco afi fest 07
james franco dave franco afi fest 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, James Franco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr