James & Dave Franco Look Handsome at 'The Disaster Artist' Screening at AFI Fest 2017!

James Franco and Dave Franco are keeping the Disaster Artist promo coming!

The brothers and co-stars were spotted on the red carpet at the 2017 AFI Fest on Sunday (November 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

Dave was joined by his new wife Alison Brie on the red carpet.

The guys were spotted one day prior looking handsome at the 2017 Governors Awards in Hollywood. They also buddied up for photos at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards last week.



The Disaster Artist hits theaters on December 8.

FYI: James is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo shoes. Alison is wearing Casadei shoes.