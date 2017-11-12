Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, & Anne-Marie Hit MTV EMAs Carpet Ahead of Performance!

Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, and Anne-Marie hit the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The ladies are all set to take the stage together for a performance of their songs with Clean Bandit – “I Miss You,” “Symphony,” and “Rockabye,” respectively.

“Rockabye” is nominated for Best Song tonight!

Also stepping out on the red carpet were Sofia Reyes, Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre, and Tallia Storm. Sofia is one of the show’s five tastemakers, representing Latin America.

FYI: Pixie is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

