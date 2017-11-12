Top Stories
Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 2:45 pm

Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, & Anne-Marie Hit MTV EMAs Carpet Ahead of Performance!

Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, & Anne-Marie Hit MTV EMAs Carpet Ahead of Performance!

Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, and Anne-Marie hit the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The ladies are all set to take the stage together for a performance of their songs with Clean Bandit – “I Miss You,” “Symphony,” and “Rockabye,” respectively.

“Rockabye” is nominated for Best Song tonight!

Also stepping out on the red carpet were Sofia Reyes, Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre, and Tallia Storm. Sofia is one of the show’s five tastemakers, representing Latin America.

FYI: Pixie is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the 2017 MTV EMAs
Just Jared on Facebook
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 01
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 02
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 03
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 04
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 05
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 06
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 07
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 08
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 09
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 10
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 11
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 12
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 13
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 14
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 15
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 16
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 17
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 18
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 19
julia michaels zara larsson anne marie mtv emas 2017 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV EMAs, Anne-Marie, Ella Eyre, Julia Michaels, MTV EMAs, Pixie Lott, Sofia Reyes, Tallia Storm, Zara Larsson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr