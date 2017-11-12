Kate Middleton & Royal Family Attend Remembrance Sunday Memorial

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) attends services for the Remembrance Sunday memorial on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

Also in attendance at the annual event were her husband Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and more. The event pays tribute to those who have suffered or passed away during times of war.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are currently expecting their third child together. The baby’s due date was revealed earlier in the fall.