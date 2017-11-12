Sun, 12 November 2017 at 6:25 pm
Kesha Performs 'Learn To Let Go' at MTV EMAs 2017
Kesha sparkles on stage in a rainbow sequin outfit at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.
The 30-year-old singer performed her song “Learn To Let Go” from her latest album Rainbow.
Kesha took a little break from her Rainbow Tour to perform at the show.
“This tour has been so loud that I hear them in my dreams 😍😍🌈✨💖🌈,” she tweeted along with a video from one of her shows.
