Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 6:25 pm

Kesha Performs 'Learn To Let Go' at MTV EMAs 2017

Kesha Performs 'Learn To Let Go' at MTV EMAs 2017

Kesha sparkles on stage in a rainbow sequin outfit at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 30-year-old singer performed her song “Learn To Let Go” from her latest album Rainbow.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha

Kesha took a little break from her Rainbow Tour to perform at the show.

“This tour has been so loud that I hear them in my dreams 😍😍🌈✨💖🌈,” she tweeted along with a video from one of her shows.

Watch a clip of her performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
kesha performs learn to let go at mtv emas 2017 01
kesha performs learn to let go at mtv emas 2017 02
kesha performs learn to let go at mtv emas 2017 03
kesha performs learn to let go at mtv emas 2017 04
kesha performs learn to let go at mtv emas 2017 05
kesha performs learn to let go at mtv emas 2017 06
kesha performs learn to let go at mtv emas 2017 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV EMAs, Kesha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr