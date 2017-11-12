Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian threw a star-studded baby shower for her upcoming third child with Kanye West!

The couple are using a surrogate for their third baby, and the baby is reportedly due around Christmas time.

The theme for the baby shower was “Tea for Three,” and featured Cherry Blossom decorations at the chic affair.

“Ok guys, my baby shower for baby number three,” Kim said in an Instagram Story video. “It’s just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It is so pretty.”

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, businesswoman and fashionista Miroslava Duma, Chrissy Teigen, Kim and Kanye‘s daughter North West, and more were featured in shots shared to social media. Congrats to the Kardashian West family on the upcoming baby!