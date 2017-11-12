Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 11:44 am

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian threw a star-studded baby shower for her upcoming third child with Kanye West!

The couple are using a surrogate for their third baby, and the baby is reportedly due around Christmas time.

The theme for the baby shower was “Tea for Three,” and featured Cherry Blossom decorations at the chic affair.

“Ok guys, my baby shower for baby number three,” Kim said in an Instagram Story video. “It’s just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It is so pretty.”

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, businesswoman and fashionista Miroslava Duma, Chrissy Teigen, Kim and Kanye‘s daughter North West, and more were featured in shots shared to social media. Congrats to the Kardashian West family on the upcoming baby!

A post shared by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 01
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 02
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 03
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 04
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 05
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 06
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 07
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 08
kim kardashian baby shower number 3 09

Credit: Courtesy Kim & Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, & Miroslava Duma
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chrissy Teigen, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, North West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    they certainly love to waste money to show off to the world how rich they are, don’t they? Star studded? Is that a joke?

  • USWeeklyHatesComments

    In the real world, nobody has a 2nd baby shower, let alone a 3rd. She’s had 2 babies of both sexes, she should have everything she needs. It’s just so gluttonous.