Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner is showing off some major bling and fans think she’s engaged!

The 20-year-old pregnant reality star flashed a huge diamond on her ring finger in a Snapchat video on Saturday (November 11) while on the way to her sister Kim‘s baby shower.

Although Kylie didn’t say anything in the vid, the camera pans to her left hand on the steering wheel and the ring is pretty obvious.

Kylie is rumored to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, who she has been dating since April.

She has yet to address the new engagement rumors.