Lady Gaga Stops Her Concert in Connecticut to Help a Bleeding Fan in the Crowd

Lady Gaga stopped her concert to make sure one of her Little Monsters was feeling okay.

The 31-year-old pop superstar was performing on her newly resumed Joanne World Tour on Saturday night (November 11) when she noticed an injured fan in Uncasville, Conn.

“Are you doing alright? Are you gonna stay? Do you need some extra help? Do you need a paramedic?” Gaga asked. “I’m so sorry you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding. We’re gonna make sure you’re okay, alright?”

Gaga waited several more minutes for her to get medical attention before resuming the show, and then dedicated a performance of “Paparazzi” to the fan – who reportedly received a backstage pass afterward.

“What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business,” Gaga explained to the audience.

Watch the moment below!