Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 2:05 pm

Lana Del Rey Brings Flower Power to the MTV EMAs 2017!

Lana Del Rey hits the red carpet in a floral dress at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 32-year-old singer is up for the Best Alternative award. She is nominated against Imagine Dragons, Lorde, The xx, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The EMAs will be airing live on MTV in the U.S. in addition to Europe. Make sure to tune in at 3pm EST/12pm PST and follow along with JustJared.com as we live blog the show.

FYI: Lana is wearing a Gucci dress.
