Lea Michele & Boyfriend Zandy Reich Get the View at the Top
Lea Michele and her boyfriend Zandy Reich make their way back to their car on Sunday (November 12) in Brentwood, Calif.
The cute couple went on a hike that day and the 31-year-old actress shared a photo from the top of the mountain.
“You have to climb the mountain to get the view! Happy Sunday everyone 💙,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below!
Earlier in the week, Lea sparkled in a mini dress while attending the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville.
It was just announced that Lea‘s show The Mayor got three more script orders from it’s network ABC. Congrats!