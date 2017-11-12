Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 2:00 pm

Liam Payne Arrives for MTV EMAs 2017 Ahead of His Performance!

Liam Payne Arrives for MTV EMAs 2017 Ahead of His Performance!

Liam Payne brings a pop of color to the 2017 MTV EMAs red carpet!

The 24-year-old singer will be taking the stage to perform at the show, held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

ALSO WATCH: MTV EMAs 2017 Live Stream Video!

If you missed it, check out the full list of performers and presenters set to take the stage at the show, airing on MTV in just a few hours.

And don’t forget…you can watch a live stream of the red carpet as well!
