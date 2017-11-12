Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 5:42 pm

Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' at MTV EMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' at MTV EMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Liam Payne hit the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs!

The 24-year-old singer performed his latest single “Strip That Down” at the annual award show on Sunday night (November 12) held at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

Liam changed out of his bright carpet look before his performance, opting for a color blocked denim jacket.

After the show, he took to his Instagram to thank the crowd.

“Loved performing at the @mtvema’s in London tonight! Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the amazing crowd!” Liam wrote.

Check out footage from Liam‘s performance below…
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 01
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 02
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 03
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 04
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 05
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 06
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 07
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 08
liam payne performs at 2017 mtv emas 09

Photos: Getty
2017 MTV EMAs, Liam Payne, MTV EMAs

