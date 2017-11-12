Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' at MTV EMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Liam Payne hit the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs!

The 24-year-old singer performed his latest single “Strip That Down” at the annual award show on Sunday night (November 12) held at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

Liam changed out of his bright carpet look before his performance, opting for a color blocked denim jacket.

After the show, he took to his Instagram to thank the crowd.

“Loved performing at the @mtvema’s in London tonight! Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the amazing crowd!” Liam wrote.

Check out footage from Liam‘s performance below…