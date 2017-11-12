Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, & Michelle Williams Are Stunning Leading Ladies at Governors Awards 2017!

Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, and Michelle Williams hit the red carpet for the 2017 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

Margot was joined by her I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney. They are both getting Oscar buzz for the film!

Carey, Garrett Hedlund, and Mary J. Blige represented the upcoming Netflix movie Mudbound and Michelle was joined by young Wonderstruck co-star Millicent Simmonds.

The Florida Project‘s Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince were both at the event, as was Downsizing‘s Hong Chau.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Prada feather jacket, an Altuzarra dress, and Sara Weinstock bracelets. Carey is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress. Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Mary is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress. Allison is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Garrett is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo tux. Hong is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.

