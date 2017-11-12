Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 8:00 am

Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, & Michelle Williams Are Stunning Leading Ladies at Governors Awards 2017!

Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, & Michelle Williams Are Stunning Leading Ladies at Governors Awards 2017!

Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, and Michelle Williams hit the red carpet for the 2017 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

Margot was joined by her I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney. They are both getting Oscar buzz for the film!

Carey, Garrett Hedlund, and Mary J. Blige represented the upcoming Netflix movie Mudbound and Michelle was joined by young Wonderstruck co-star Millicent Simmonds.

The Florida Project‘s Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince were both at the event, as was Downsizing‘s Hong Chau.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Prada feather jacket, an Altuzarra dress, and Sara Weinstock bracelets. Carey is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress. Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Mary is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress. Allison is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Garrett is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo tux. Hong is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the 2017 Governors Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 01
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 02
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 03
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 04
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 05
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 06
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 07
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 08
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 09
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 10
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 11
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 12
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 13
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 14
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 15
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 16
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 17
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 18
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 19
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 20
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 21
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 22
margot robbie carey mulligan michelle williams governors awards 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Governors Awards, Allison Janney, Brooklynn Prince, Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Hong Chau, Margot Robbie, Mary J Blige, Michelle Williams, Millicent Simmonds, Willem Dafoe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr