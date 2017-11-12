Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 9:30 am

Marvel Stars Tessa Thompson & Chadwick Boseman Present at Governors Awards 2017

Tessa Thompson and Chadwick Boseman speak together on stage at the 2017 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

Tessa stars in the new Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok while Chadwick will lead the upcoming flick Black Panther.

Also in attendance were the casts of DetroitJohn Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, and Algee Smith – and Get OutDaniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, and Betty Gabriel.

Anthony, who also is a Marvel star, hung out with Three Billboards actor Sam Rockwell on the red carpet. Daniel will be seen in Black Panther alongside Chadwick!

FYI: Tessa is wearing an Altuzarra dress, Sophia Webster shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Allison is wearing a Brandon Maxwell gown, Paul Andrew shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry.
