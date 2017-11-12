MTV EMAs 2017 – Complete Winners List!

MTV EMAs 2017 – Complete Winners List!

The winners list for the 2017 MTV EMAs has been revealed!

Shawn Mendes was the big winner of the night, taking home three awards including Best Artist, Best Song for "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," and Biggest Fans.

Some of the other big winners included Kendrick Lamar for Best Video and Dua Lipa for Best New.

It was a night full of great performances and the show aired live around the world so U.S. fans even got to watch everything as it happened. Make sure to check out our full coverage for all the best videos.

Click inside for the full list of winners...

Check out the winners list below!

BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back - WINNER

BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes - WINNER
Taylor Swift

BEST NEW
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. - WINNER
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Eminem
U2

BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta - WINNER
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK
Coldplay - WINNER
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2

BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem - WINNER
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars - WINNER

BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes - WINNER
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld - WINNER
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 - WINNER
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
Zayn Malik - WINNER

GLOBAL ICON
U2 - WINNER

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix
Louis Tomlinson - WINNER
Stormzy

BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weekend

BEST US ACT
DJ Khaled
Fifth Harmony
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Taylor Swift

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Camila Cabello's MTV EMAs 2017 Performance Video - Watch Now!
    Camila Cabello's MTV EMAs 2017 Performance Video - Watch...
    Camila Cabello has once again given a show-stopping performance! The 20-year-old entertainer sang...
  2. Demi Lovato Belts Out 'Sorry Not Sorry' at MTV EMAs 2017! (Video)
    Demi Lovato Belts Out 'Sorry Not Sorry' at MTV EMAs 2017!...
    Demi Lovato performed not one, but two songs at the 2017 MTV EMAs! The 25-year-old singer hit the...
  3. Hailey Baldwin Was All About Sequins at MTV EMAs 2017
    Hailey Baldwin Was All About Sequins at MTV EMAs 2017
    Hailey Baldwin was shimmering at the 2017 MTV EMAs! The 20-year-old model stepped out at the award...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »