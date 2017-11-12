MTV EMAs 2017 – Complete Winners List!

The winners list for the 2017 MTV EMAs has been revealed!
Shawn Mendes was the big winner of the night, taking home three awards including Best Artist, Best Song for "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," and Biggest Fans.
Some of the other big winners included Kendrick Lamar for Best Video and Dua Lipa for Best New.
It was a night full of great performances and the show aired live around the world so U.S. fans even got to watch everything as it happened. Make sure to check out our full coverage for all the best videos.
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back - WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes - WINNER
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man
BEST POP
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. - WINNER
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta - WINNER
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
Coldplay - WINNER
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem - WINNER
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars - WINNER
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes - WINNER
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld - WINNER
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 - WINNER
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
Zayn Malik - WINNER
GLOBAL ICON
U2 - WINNER
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix
Louis Tomlinson - WINNER
Stormzy
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weekend
BEST US ACT
DJ Khaled
Fifth Harmony
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Taylor Swift