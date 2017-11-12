MTV EMAs 2017 – Complete Winners List!

The winners list for the 2017 MTV EMAs has been revealed!

Shawn Mendes was the big winner of the night, taking home three awards including Best Artist, Best Song for "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," and Biggest Fans.

Some of the other big winners included Kendrick Lamar for Best Video and Dua Lipa for Best New.

It was a night full of great performances and the show aired live around the world so U.S. fans even got to watch everything as it happened. Make sure to check out our full coverage for all the best videos.

Click inside for the full list of winners...

Check out the winners list below!

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back - WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes - WINNER

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello - WINNER

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Run

Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. - WINNER

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran - WINNER

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta - WINNER

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay - WINNER

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem - WINNER

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars - WINNER

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes - WINNER

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld - WINNER

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 - WINNER

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

Zayn Malik - WINNER

GLOBAL ICON

U2 - WINNER

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix

Louis Tomlinson - WINNER

Stormzy

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weekend

BEST US ACT

DJ Khaled

Fifth Harmony

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Taylor Swift