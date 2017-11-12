MTV EMAs 2017 - Performers & Presenters List Revealed

The full list of performers for the 2017 MTV EMAs is here and it’s set to be an amazing show!

If you don’t know, the show is airing live on MTV today, and will be taking place at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London, United Kingdom. Rita Ora will act as host for the annual awards show, which takes place in a different location throughout Europe every November.

London, England has not been the host city since 1996! Stay tuned to Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the whole show.

Click inside for the full list of performers and attendees…

PERFORMERS

Rita Ora

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Kesha

Camila Cabello

The Killers

Stormzy

Liam Payne

Travis Scott

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul, Anne-Marie, Julia Michaels and Zara Larsson

U2

David Guetta feat. Charli XCX and French Montana

Eminem

ATTENDEES

Natalie Dormer

Madison Beer

Sabrina Carpenter

James Bay

will.i.am

David Guetta