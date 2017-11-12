Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 11:04 am

MTV EMAs 2017 - Performers & Presenters List Revealed

The full list of performers for the 2017 MTV EMAs is here and it’s set to be an amazing show!

If you don’t know, the show is airing live on MTV today, and will be taking place at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London, United Kingdom. Rita Ora will act as host for the annual awards show, which takes place in a different location throughout Europe every November.

London, England has not been the host city since 1996! Stay tuned to Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the whole show.

Click inside for the full list of performers and attendees…

PERFORMERS
Rita Ora
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Kesha
Camila Cabello
The Killers
Stormzy
Liam Payne
Travis Scott
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul, Anne-Marie, Julia Michaels and Zara Larsson
U2
David Guetta feat. Charli XCX and French Montana
Eminem

ATTENDEES
Natalie Dormer
Madison Beer
Sabrina Carpenter
James Bay
will.i.am
David Guetta
