MTV EMAs Red Carpet Live Stream Video 2017 - Watch Now!

The 2017 MTV EMAs are set to air in just a few hours and there’s a live stream available if you can’t watch on your TV!

The EMAs live stream is only available in certain countries, so you may experience some technical difficulties if you can’t view online.

However, the EMAs are also supposed to air live on their Facebook, and on the MTV EMA App. The show will also be airing live on MTV at 3pm ET. Tune in to see host Rita Ora and so many more celebs at the big show.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the entire list of performers and presenters taking the stage at the show, as well as the full list of nominees for the big show.