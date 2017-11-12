MTV EMAs Nominations 2017 - Full Nominees List!

The 2017 MTV EMAs are airing today, and we have the full list of nominees ahead of the show to refresh your memory.

Taylor Swift has the most nominations of any entertainer, including best artist and best video. Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar each have four nominations each for the big show.

ALSO READ: MTV EMAs 2017 – Performers & Presenters List Revealed

The show is set to air live later tonight from London, England. Rita Ora is set to host the show with lots of celeb attendees! Just Jared will of course be live blogging the show, so stay tuned.

Click inside to see the full list of MTV EMA nominations….

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Run

Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix

Louis Tomlinson

Stormzy