Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 12:45 pm

MTV EMAs Nominations 2017 - Full Nominees List!

MTV EMAs Nominations 2017 - Full Nominees List!

The 2017 MTV EMAs are airing today, and we have the full list of nominees ahead of the show to refresh your memory.

Taylor Swift has the most nominations of any entertainer, including best artist and best video. Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar each have four nominations each for the big show.

ALSO READ: MTV EMAs 2017 – Performers & Presenters List Revealed

The show is set to air live later tonight from London, England. Rita Ora is set to host the show with lots of celeb attendees! Just Jared will of course be live blogging the show, so stay tuned.

Click inside to see the full list of MTV EMA nominations….

BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN

BEST NEW
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2

BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2

BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix
Louis Tomlinson
Stormzy
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 00

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr