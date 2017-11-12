Natalie Dormer Dons LBD at MTV EMAs 2017

Natalie Dormer shows off her chic look while walking the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress is set to make an appearance during the awards show this afternoon.

Be sure to catch Natalie in the play Venus In Fur at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London if you’re in the area. She only has a few weeks left. Her last performance is on December 9!

The EMAs are airing live right now all over the world so tune in to MTV wherever you are and follow along with our coverage.

FYI: Natalie is wearing Philosphy.