Top Stories
Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 3:43 pm

Natalie Dormer Dons LBD at MTV EMAs 2017

Natalie Dormer Dons LBD at MTV EMAs 2017

Natalie Dormer shows off her chic look while walking the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress is set to make an appearance during the awards show this afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Dormer

Be sure to catch Natalie in the play Venus In Fur at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London if you’re in the area. She only has a few weeks left. Her last performance is on December 9!

The EMAs are airing live right now all over the world so tune in to MTV wherever you are and follow along with our coverage.

FYI: Natalie is wearing Philosphy.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie dormer dons lbd for mtv ema 2017 01
natalie dormer dons lbd for mtv ema 2017 02
natalie dormer dons lbd for mtv ema 2017 03
natalie dormer dons lbd for mtv ema 2017 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV EMAs, Natalie Dormer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr