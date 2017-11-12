Nicole Kidman Honored at Los Cabos Film Festival 2017!

Nicole Kidman looked so glam while in attendance at the 2017 Los Cabos International Film Festival!

The actress was honored for her work in film at the festival on Saturday (November 11) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In addition, Nicole presented her brand new film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The movie is receiving lots of buzz, and you can check out the eerie trailer right here.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Ermanno Scervino dress from the SS 18 collection.