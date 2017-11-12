Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 12:20 am

Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at Baby2Baby Gala With Cash Warren

Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at Baby2Baby Gala With Cash Warren

Jessica Alba looks lovely in lace at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress stepped out for the event held at 3LABS on Saturday (November 11) in Culver City, Calif.

She wore a black lace dress and dangling earrings, styling her hair into side waves.

She was joined by her husband Cash Warren, looking dapper in his tux.

Also in attendance were Jaime King, Kelly Sawyer, Molly Sims, her husband Scott Stuber, Rebecca Gayheart, Selma Blair, Jordana Brewster, Nicole Richie, her husband Joel Madden, and Rachel Zoe.

FYI: Jessica is wearing Brock Collection. Jaime is wearing a Costarellos gown and Sophia Webster shoes. Molly is wearing Rani Zakhem. Jordana is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

25+ pictures inside of Jessica Alba and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cash Warren, Jaime King, Jessica Alba, Joel Madden, Jordana Brewster, Kelly Sawyer, Molly Sims, Nicole Richie, Pregnant Celebrities, Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Gayheart, Scott Stuber, Selma Blair

