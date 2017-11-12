Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 6:35 pm

Rihanna Rocks Her New Red Lip Paint on the Way to Dinner!

Rihanna is truly a Stunna!

The 29-year-old pop icon was spotted arriving at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night (November 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The music star and makeup mogul sported a bold red lip, which she’s also been teasing on her Instagram for the past few days. It’s a new lip paint from her Fenty Beauty line called Stunna, due out on November 23.

She even posted a tutorial applying the lip paint! Check it out below.

