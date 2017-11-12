Rihanna Rocks Her New Red Lip Paint on the Way to Dinner!

Rihanna is truly a Stunna!

The 29-year-old pop icon was spotted arriving at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night (November 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The music star and makeup mogul sported a bold red lip, which she’s also been teasing on her Instagram for the past few days. It’s a new lip paint from her Fenty Beauty line called Stunna, due out on November 23.

She even posted a tutorial applying the lip paint! Check it out below.