Sun, 12 November 2017 at 2:20 pm

Rita Ora Rocks Bathrobe on MTV EMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Rita Ora Rocks Bathrobe on MTV EMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Rita Ora is making a fashion statement on the 2017 MTV EMAs red carpet!

The 26-year-old entertainer, who is hosting this year’s show, hit the red carpet in a white bathrobe with a towel around her head for the event, held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

In addition to taking on hosting duties, Rita will also be performing on stage, and she’s also up for an award for Best Look. Best of luck to all of the nominees tonight.
Photos: Getty
