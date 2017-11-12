Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 7:30 am

Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, & Jamie Bell Represent the Brits at Governors Awards 2017

Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, & Jamie Bell Represent the Brits at Governors Awards 2017

Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, and Jamie Bell all look dapper on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

The guys all have something in common – they are all Brits. They also are all in awards-worthy movies this year – Robert in Good Time, Andrew in Breathe, and Jamie in Film Star Don’t Die in Liverpool.

We can’t wait for awards season to start!

FYI: Robert is wearing Dior Homme.

10+ pictures inside of the guys at the event…

