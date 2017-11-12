Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 10:25 pm

Sam Heughan Playfully Flips the Bird While Filming 'Outlander' With Caitriona Balfe!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are having fun on the set!

The Outlander co-stars were spotted posing together for a picture during filming in a cute snap uploaded by Sam on Twitter on Sunday (November 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

“Caught! Hard at work…. ahem @caitrionambalfe,” Sam captioned the post.

While Caitriona sticks out her tongue, Sam playfully sticks out his middle finger at the camera – censored, of course.

“It’s definitely picked up steam,” Sam recently said of the show’s popularity in an interview.

See Sam‘s tweet below!
Photos: Twitter: @samheughan
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

