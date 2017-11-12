Sam Heughan Playfully Flips the Bird While Filming 'Outlander' With Caitriona Balfe!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are having fun on the set!

The Outlander co-stars were spotted posing together for a picture during filming in a cute snap uploaded by Sam on Twitter on Sunday (November 12).

“Caught! Hard at work…. ahem @caitrionambalfe,” Sam captioned the post.

While Caitriona sticks out her tongue, Sam playfully sticks out his middle finger at the camera – censored, of course.

“It’s definitely picked up steam,” Sam recently said of the show’s popularity in an interview.

See Sam‘s tweet below!