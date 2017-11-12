Sarah Paulson & Kristen Wiig Join More Amazing Women at Governors Awards 2017

Sarah Paulson, Kristen Wiig, and Salma Hayek walk the carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

The event marks the kick off of awards season and anyone vying for an Oscar next year stepped out on the carpet.

Sarah is starring in the upcoming film The Post while Kristen is in Downsizing and Salma‘s film Beatriz at Dinner was released this past summer.

More stars on the carpet included Three Billboards‘ Abbie Cornish, Wonder Wheel‘s Juno Temple, Lady Bird‘s Laurie Metcalf, and past Oscar winner Whoopi Golberg.

Bad-ass female directors Patty Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Dee Rees, Sofia Coppola, and Kimberly Peirce were all there as well!

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Miu Miu dress and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Kristen is wearing a Galvan dress, Nicholas Kirkwood heels, Djula hoops, and Atelier Swarovski rings. Salma is wearing Gucci. Abbie is wearing an Elie Saab gown. Juno is wearing a Monse dress, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Sophia Webster heels. Ava is wearing a Greta Constantine gown.