MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 5:36 pm

Shawn Mendes Brings House Down With 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' MTV EMAs Performance

Shawn Mendes Brings House Down With 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' MTV EMAs Performance

Shawn Mendes hit the stage to perform “There’s Nothin’ Holdin Me Back” at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 19-year-old singer switched up his outfit from his red carpet look for his performance. Watch below!

Shawn not only delivered quite a performance, but he also won big! He won his first ever EMA for Biggest Fans, and he also won the awards Best Artist and Best Song for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

“Thank you guys truly. Love you so much.” he tweeted after the show with a heart emoji.

Congrats Shawn on a big night!!!
