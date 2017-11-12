Shawn Mendes Is Ready To Perform at MTV EMAs 2017

Shawn Mendes puts on a serious face as he arrives at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 19-year-old musician is nominated for five awards at the show – Best Canadian Act, Best Song for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Fans.

Shawn is also set to hit the stage for a performance.

The EMAs will be airing live on MTV in the U.S. in addition to Europe. Make sure to tune in at 3pm EST/12pm PST and follow along with JustJared.com as we live blog the show.

FYI: Shawn is wearing a The Kooples Bespoke suit.