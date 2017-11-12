'SNL': Tiffany Haddish Gives 'Tiff Tips' to Men of Hollywood in Opening Monologue (Video)

Tiffany Haddish had a message for all of the men in Hollywood in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue tonight!

The 37-year-old Girls Trip breakout star – and first African American female comedian to host the sketch comedy show – addressed the sexual assault epidemic that is currently sweeping Hollywood.

Her “Tiff Tips”: “Listen fellas, if you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on – you are wrong. You are in the wrong!”

“Wait till she take her own clothes and then pull your thing-thing out,” she added.

She also talked Girls Trip, spending some of her childhood in foster care, President Donald Trump‘s hair, and her Alexander McQueen dress.

Watch below!



Tiffany Haddish Monologue – SNL