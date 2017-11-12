Taylor Swift Gives Acoustic 'Call It What You Want' Performance on 'SNL' (Video)
Taylor Swift‘s first live performance of “Call It What You Want” on Saturday Night Live gave us chills!
The 27-year-old singer returned to the comedy sketch show stage for the first time since 2009 and delivered a beautiful stripped-down performance of the hit Reputation track.
She sat on a stool and strummed her black guitar, sporting a sweater top that featured galactic and snake-inspired designs.
Taylor showed off her smooth vocals alongside some back-up singers in the shadows and smoke behind her.
Watch below!
Taylor Swift: Call It What You Want (Live) – SNL