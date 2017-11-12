Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)
Taylor Swift took the stage to perform her hit track “…Ready for It?” for the first time live on Saturday Night Live!
The 27-year-old songstress appeared on the comedy sketch show one day after dropping her new album Reputation.
The appearance marks her first time performing on SNL since 2009.
Taylor rocked a black crop sweatshirt with metallic details, black shorts, and a bedazzled microphone for the confident performance, showing off her moves alongside a group of back-up dancers.
Taylor‘s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, Cara Delevingne, and Todrick Hall were all in the audience to show their support, E! News reports.
Watch below!
Taylor Swift: …Ready for It? (Live) – SNL