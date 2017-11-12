The Killers Perform 'The Man' at MTV EMAs 2017 - Watch!
The Killers rocked the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.
Brandon Flowers and his bandmates delivered a high-energy performance of Wonderful Wonderful track “The Man” during the awards ceremony.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brandon Flowers
The group notched their first No. 1 Billboard 200 album ever with Wonderful Wonderful earlier this year.
The Killers were also nominated for Best Rock during the ceremony.
Watch a clip of their performance below!
.@thekillers always killin' in on the @mtvema stage! 🎉 still one the BEST rock bands in the WORLD 😍 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/QwQq1ldIOE
— MTV Asia (@mtvasia) November 12, 2017