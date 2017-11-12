Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 6:06 pm

The Killers Perform 'The Man' at MTV EMAs 2017 - Watch!

The Killers rocked the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

Brandon Flowers and his bandmates delivered a high-energy performance of Wonderful Wonderful track “The Man” during the awards ceremony.

The group notched their first No. 1 Billboard 200 album ever with Wonderful Wonderful earlier this year.

The Killers were also nominated for Best Rock during the ceremony.

Watch a clip of their performance below!
