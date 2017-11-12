The Killers Perform 'The Man' at MTV EMAs 2017 - Watch!

The Killers rocked the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

Brandon Flowers and his bandmates delivered a high-energy performance of Wonderful Wonderful track “The Man” during the awards ceremony.

The group notched their first No. 1 Billboard 200 album ever with Wonderful Wonderful earlier this year.

The Killers were also nominated for Best Rock during the ceremony.

Watch a clip of their performance below!