Thirty Seconds To Mars Are Jokesters on Red Carpet at MTV EMAs 2017

Jared Leto sticks out like a sore thumb next to his band mates while hitting the carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 45-year-old entertainer and his Thirty Seconds To Mars band mates – Shannon Leto and Tomo Milicevic – are nominated for Best Alternative act at the European awards show.

Last week, the guys released the music video for their song “Walk On Water.” Jared directed the video which centers around the theme “What America Means to Me” and is comprised of video clips that fans sent in from the Fourth of July earlier this year. Watch below!



Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Walk on Water”