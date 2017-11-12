Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 5:47 pm

Travis Scott Performs 'Butterfly Effect' on a Giant Bird at MTV EMAs 2017!

Travis Scott Performs 'Butterfly Effect' on a Giant Bird at MTV EMAs 2017!

It’s a bird, it’s a plane – no, it’s Travis Scott!

The 25-year-old rapper (and potential fiance of Kylie Jenner) performed his track “Butterfly Effect” high in the sky at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Travis Scott

Travis is still working on his next studio album, called AstroWorld. In the meantime, he is already planning to make his upcoming tour amusement park-themed, and will bring rides to the stage.

“Who makes stages these days that are cool?” he told Rolling Stone of his plan.

Check out a clip of the high-flying performance below!
