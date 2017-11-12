Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 5:30 am

Will Smith Visits Holy Site in Jerusalem During Break From 'Aladdin' Filming (Video)

Will Smith Visits Holy Site in Jerusalem During Break From 'Aladdin' Filming (Video)

Will Smith paid a surprise visit to Jerusalem during some down time from shooting his upcoming live-action Aladdin film!

The 49-year-old actor was spotted touring the Old City and Church of the Holy Sepulchre this week in Israel.

“I’m chilling at the Western Wall,” Will said in a video (below), adding that he was “honored to be [at the] very spiritual, very powerful place.”

In September, Will shared the first on-set pic of himself and co-stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari! Will is currently filming in Jordan.
Photos: Backgrid USA
