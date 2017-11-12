Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 9:24 pm

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Kiss For 2 Year Anniversary!

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Kiss For 2 Year Anniversary!

Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid share a kiss to celebrate their two year anniversary on Sunday night (November 12)!

The 22-year-old model shared the smooch in a Boomerang posted on her Instagram story.

“2 yrs w my favorite human,” she captioned the video.

“We played it cool for like 10 minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute.’” Gigi has said about their first date. “We connected like, really quickly, and just—we just started, like yeah, we had the kind of same sense of humor and [started] sharing videos and obviously Noah Ritter videos started coming up….”

Click through the gallery below to see some photos of the couple over the last couple years…
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 01
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 02
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 03
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 04
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 05
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 06
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 07
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 08
gigi hadid zayn malik celebrate 2 years together 09

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr