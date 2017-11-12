Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Kiss For 2 Year Anniversary!

Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid share a kiss to celebrate their two year anniversary on Sunday night (November 12)!

The 22-year-old model shared the smooch in a Boomerang posted on her Instagram story.

“2 yrs w my favorite human,” she captioned the video.

“We played it cool for like 10 minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute.’” Gigi has said about their first date. “We connected like, really quickly, and just—we just started, like yeah, we had the kind of same sense of humor and [started] sharing videos and obviously Noah Ritter videos started coming up….”

