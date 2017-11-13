Actress Elizabeth Perkins Names James Woods at #MeToo Survivors March

Actress Elizabeth Perkins held up a sign naming actor James Woods during the Take Back The Workplace March and #MeToo Survivors March over the weekend.

The march took place in Hollywood on Sunday (November 12). Her sign read, “James Woods #MeToo.” The #MeToo movement went viral after Harvey Weinstein‘s accusations spread for people to speak out about sexual misconduct.

Elizabeth is known for her work in films including Big, The Flintstones, Miracle on 34th Street, About Last Night…, and more.

This is not the first time James has been named. Amber Tamblyn got into a Twitter exchange with him after he denied claims that he tried to pick her up when she was a teen.