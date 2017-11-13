Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 12:30 pm

Actress Elizabeth Perkins Names James Woods at #MeToo Survivors March

Actress Elizabeth Perkins Names James Woods at #MeToo Survivors March

Actress Elizabeth Perkins held up a sign naming actor James Woods during the Take Back The Workplace March and #MeToo Survivors March over the weekend.

The march took place in Hollywood on Sunday (November 12). Her sign read, “James Woods #MeToo.” The #MeToo movement went viral after Harvey Weinstein‘s accusations spread for people to speak out about sexual misconduct.

Elizabeth is known for her work in films including Big, The Flintstones, Miracle on 34th Street, About Last Night…, and more.

This is not the first time James has been named. Amber Tamblyn got into a Twitter exchange with him after he denied claims that he tried to pick her up when she was a teen.
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth perkins names james woods me too march 01

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Perkins, James Woods

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr