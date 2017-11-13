Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 2:42 pm

Amy Schumer Has a New Boyfriend - Meet Chris Fischer!

Amy Schumer Has a New Boyfriend - Meet Chris Fischer!

Amy Schumer reportedly has a new man in her life – chef Chris Fischer!

The 36-year-old actress and comedian, who is starring on Broadway right now in the play Meteor Shower, was spotted on a dinner date with Chris, 37, last week in New York City.

You can check out the photos on Us Weekly.

Chris reportedly is the brother of Amy‘s personal assistant!

Amy and her former boyfriend Ben Hanisch split back in May after a year and a half of dating. They met each other on a dating app in November 2015.

See a photo of Chris posing with celeb chef Mario Batali below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr