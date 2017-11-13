Amy Schumer Has a New Boyfriend - Meet Chris Fischer!

Amy Schumer reportedly has a new man in her life – chef Chris Fischer!

The 36-year-old actress and comedian, who is starring on Broadway right now in the play Meteor Shower, was spotted on a dinner date with Chris, 37, last week in New York City.

You can check out the photos on Us Weekly.

Chris reportedly is the brother of Amy‘s personal assistant!

Amy and her former boyfriend Ben Hanisch split back in May after a year and a half of dating. They met each other on a dating app in November 2015.

See a photo of Chris posing with celeb chef Mario Batali below.